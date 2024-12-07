The Memphis Grizzles are set to play the Boston Celtics on the road on Saturday night. The game could give Marcus Smart an opportunity to play against his former team, but will the Grizzlies guard be available?

Smart is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He has been productive when healthy, but injuries have played a big role this season for Smart. The 30-year-old is averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per outing across 13 total games played in the 2024-25 season.

One has to imagine that Smart, who played in Boston from the 2014-15 season through the 2022-23 campaign, is looking forward to going head-to-head with the Celtics. However, is Marcus Smart playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Marcus Smart's injury status for Grizzlies-Celtics game

Smart is currently listed as questionable for Saturday night's game due to the aforementioned ankle injury, per the NBA injury report.

Upsetting the Celtics in Boston is never an easy task. Boston currently holds a 19-4 record, which is good for second place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 15-8, a mark that is tied for the second best record in the Western Conference.

Memphis' expectations were not especially high heading into the season. However, they appear to be a legitimate contender. Ja Morant is leading the way, and perhaps this Grizzlies team will be able to make a deep postseason run.

Saturday's game should be competitive as the Grizzlies look to defeat the Celtics on the road. Of course, Smart's status will be important for determining the outcome of the contest. His reliable defensive prowess will be impactful to say the least against a high-powered Celtics offense.

When it comes to the question of if Marcus Smart is playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is maybe.