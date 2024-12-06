Ja Morant was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies-Sacramento Kings game on Thursday night. Memphis still earned a 115-110 victory, but Morant's ejection received most of the postgame headlines. The NBA shared a Pool Report interview following the game, and Morant responded with one emoji on X, formerly Twitter.

Crew Chief Pat Fraher said Morant's two technical fouls were a result of his “profanity” use towards the official. However, Fraher also admitted that a specific foul call in the game was wrong.

“In live play the official thought that Morant bumped (DeMar) DeRozan on his jump shot,” Fraher said. “However, after postgame review Morant was in legal guarding position and should not have been called for a foul.”

Ja Morant was visibly frustrated after he received a foul while guarding DeMar DeRozan. Morant seemingly had every right to be frustrated since Fraher said the foul call was incorrect.

Nevertheless, the Grizzlies were still able to win as aforementioned. Desmond Bane led Memphis with 18 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Marcus Smart added 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Morant, who did not play the full game after getting ejected, finished with eight points, seven assists and three rebounds.

The Grizzlies improved their record to 15-8. Memphis is now tied with the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets for the second best record in the Western Conference. The three teams trail only the 17-5 Oklahoma City Thunder.

Overall, Ja Morant has played well this season. The Grizzlies star is averaging 20.9 points, 8.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals per outing. Morant is also shooting 44.8 percent from the field. With Morant leading the way, Memphis will continue to play with no shortage of confidence.

The Grizzlies will certainly have a difficult challenge in their next contest, though, as they will battle the defending champion Boston Celtics.