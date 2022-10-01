REPORT: Grizzlies lock down veteran big man Steven Adams on 2-year, $25 million extension

The Memphis Grizzlies had a Steven Adams-sized cloud looming over their head as the 6-foot-11 center entered the new season with uncertainty surrounding his contract. Well, this is no longer the case after Adams reportedly agreed on a new deal with the team.

Adams was on an expiring contract that was set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season. However, according to ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowksi, the 29-year-old is now set to put pen to paper on a shiny new deal that will keep him in Memphis until at least 2025:

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has agreed on a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension, his agent Darren Matsubara of @wassbasketball tells ESPN. Adams — an immense culture piece for a young roster — is now tied to the Grizzlies for three years, $43.1 million.

It may have taken a bit of time but the important part here is that the Grizzlies have locked their man up. It would have been a huge risk for the squad to let Adams play out the final year of his current deal, with the possibility of the Rotorua, New Zealand-native walking away as a free agent next summer.

Adams is no star, but there’s no denying that he’s an integral piece of the team. As Woj stated in his report, Adams is an important figure in terms of the team’s culture, and his veteran voice in the locker room is also a major asset to the squad.

Last season, in his first year with the Grizzlies, Steven Adams averaged 6.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 26.3 minutes per contest.