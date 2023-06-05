There are few tougher individuals in the NBA than Steven Adams. This man is just built different. Just ask Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George, who had the privilege of playing alongside Adams during their time together with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, PG had Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. as his guest. Jackson is currently teammates with Adams, so he's been a first-hand witness to the latter's unbridled toughness. This is exactly why JJJ was not surprised at all by George's shocking Steven Adams story.

According to George, he once found Adams scratching his face hard during a dead ball situation. This was late in a game, and the Thunder had no timeouts remaining. Adams had to get creative:

“I’m looking at Stevo and he’s scratching his face hard as f**k,” George said. “I'm like, ‘Stevo, bro, what you doing?' He’s like, ‘Ah mate, we don’t have a timeout, I’m trying to bleed.’”

Instead of being taken aback, Jaren Jackon was in complete agreement with Paul George. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year knew exactly what PG was talking about, and it is clear that he's had a similar experience with Steven Adams as well.

At the end of the day, Stevo is actually one of the nicest guys in the NBA, and both his teammates and his opponents will attest to this fact. However, this does not take away from the fact that he's one tough motherf**ker.