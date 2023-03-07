Ja Morant is not with his team right now. The Memphis Grizzlies decided to suspend their superstar point guard amid his recent gun scandal that shocked the entire basketball world. As it turns out, this incident may have been a long time coming. Apparently, even Ja’s Grizzlies teammates already had an idea that this was the path Morant was headed to amid his recent behavior.

According to NBA guru Shams Charania, the Grizzlies held a players-only meeting not long before Morant’s gun incident. Apparently, in the said meeting, veteran big man Steven Adams implicitly warned Morant of the possible pitfalls of his actions:

“I’m told that there was a players-only meeting recently where Steven Adams, their veteran center, he spoke out about how the team needs to show better discipline on the road, how they need to stay away from going out when they’re on the road. … I’m told those in the room, when Steven Adams spoke out, they knew exactly who he was directing this to: no one other than Ja Morant.

“Clearly, Ja Morant still went out in the early hours of Saturday. That video was posted with the gun. … There’s a lot of questions that not only local authorities and also the league need answered.”

Reporting on @TheRally for the latest surrounding Grizzlies star Ja Morant – and details on a recent players-only meeting where a veteran pushed for better discipline on the road: pic.twitter.com/ICXC6YlrXF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2023

As Shams said, Morant still decided to go out despite Adams’ stern warning. The young Grizzlies superstar obviously chose not to put much stock in what his veteran teammate had to say, and it resulted in exactly what Adams had warned him about.

It has already been reported that Morant is undergoing a healing process amid this most recent controversy. This man is not in a good place right now, and he will need to get himself back on the right track if he hopes to have a long and fruitful career ahead of him. After all, talent can only do so much.