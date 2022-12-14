By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams is widely recognized as one of the strongest and toughest players in the NBA. A huge part of what makes him such an effective man in the middle is that he isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty by setting rugged screens or battling with centers inside for rebounding position.

Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks plays a different position than Adams and has a drastically different style of play, of course. Still, he carved out his niche in this league in a similar fashion: through his physicality and uber-aggressive mentality. Per the Daily Memphian’s Drew Hill, Adams, who is always a great interview, gave a golden response regarding what it’s like to play alongside a fiery competitor like Brooks:

“He’s a bit of a psycho, eh? But it’s good, we need it. You don’t want vanilla dudes… I’m a bit of a nutcase myself. This isn’t an Apple Store type place – prim and proper – it’s colorful. That’s what you want.”

Steven Adams, 29, is in his tenth season in the NBA and his second as a member of the Grizzlies. He’s averaging 8.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game across 24 appearances this season. Admittedly, Adams is struggling mightily from the free-throw line thus far, as he’s converting just 29.2% of his shots from the charity stripe, a career-low percentage by far.

Despite being a liability from the line, Adams has made up for his lackluster free throw shooting by dominating the offensive glass for Memphis. He’s corralling a team-high 4.8 offensive rebounds per contest, more than double the number of Jaren Jackson Jr., who’s second on the team averaging 1.8.