In basketball, sometimes you get that lucky bounce. Steven Adams certainly did in the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Adams was at the line shooting a free-throw and as he released the ball, it hit the back of the rim, bounced up and hit the top of the backboard, bounced off the front of the rim, then dropped into the basket. That would almost certainly be a letter in a game of HORSE.

Steven Adams gets the lucky bounce on this free throw off the top of the backboard 😅pic.twitter.com/8j9x7EJOhQ — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 21, 2023

Throughout his career, Steven Adams has actually been a pretty poor free-throw shooter for a player who is as valuable to his team as he is. He is a career 53.6 percent shooter from the free-throw line. This season he is shooting only 34.5 percent from the line which is a career-low. The highest percentage he’s ever shot from the free-throw line is 61.1 percent which he shot during the 2016-17 season. He doesn’t shoot many free-throws to begin with, Adams’ career high in attempts is 3.8 which he reached during the 2017-18 season.

Nevertheless, Adams is crucial to the Grizzlies quest for a championship. He is one of the best rebounders in the NBA and this season he’s averaging a career-high 11.3 rebounds per game. Last season he averaged 10.0 rebounds. It seems as if the older he gets, the better a rebounder he’s become. Adams is now in his 10th season in the NBA. He is also averaging 8.4 points per game and shooting 59.9 percent from the field.

The Grizzlies are currently 31-14 and in second place in the Western Conference standings.