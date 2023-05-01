The Memphis Grizzlies season came to a disappointing end on Friday. The Lakers beat the Grizzlies in Game 6 by a final score of 125-85 behind 31 points in 30 minutes from guard D’Angelo Russell. Los Angeles became just the second play-in team in NBA history to go on to win a playoff series, joining this year’s Miami Heat squad.

On Monday, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins hopped on First Take with Stephen A. Smith to assess the Grizzlies’ season and tore the team to shreds, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“This year, they took 10 steps backwards… You’re not gangsters, you’re not goons, you’re basketball players… I have a problem with them and they have to get a vet in there to reestablish their culture ASAP.”

Kendrick Perkins, 38, spent 14 years in the NBA with four different teams: the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.3 steals, 1.2 blocks, 1.6 turnovers, and 2.7 personal fouls per game across 782 career appearances (565 starts).

The Memphis Grizzlies organization has a pivotal offseason ahead of them. Will they re-sign Dillon Brooks after his stinker of a first-round series against LeBron James and the Lakers? Will they be aggressive in the trade market and look to go all-in for another star to pair alongside their core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr.? Only time will tell. But the future is still incredibly bright in Memphis, and the Grizzlies are still well-positioned to contend in the Western Conference for many years to come.