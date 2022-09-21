GTA 6 leak hacker being investigated by FBI and Uber

According to the latest news, Grand Theft Auto 6 was not the only victim of the hacker. Now, even Uber and the FBI are looking for him. Keep reading to learn more about the GTA 6 leak hacker, and why everyone is after them.

A quick summary

Before we get to the latest news, let’s do a quick recap on the whole hacker situation. On September 18, 2022, a user by the name of teapotuberhacker claimed to have hacked Rockstar games. From this hack, they were able to get over 90 videos containing footage from the upcoming GTA 6. These videos confirmed various rumors, such as the game being set in Vice City or that there will be a female main character. The leaked videos spread like wildfire, and the hacker told Rockstar to contact him for negotiations. It is unknown whether Rockstar actually contacted the hacker. However, within a day of the leak, takedown requests for the videos emerged, and now the videos are no longer accessible. The next day, Rockstar released a statement regarding the leak. They stated that while the leak was very disappointing, the development of the game was still on schedule.

Latest news

As it turns out, Rockstar wasn’t the hacker’s only victim. In a recent blog post, Uber told the public that it was also compromised by a hacker. Although the hacker was able to pull off various attacks on the employees (including showing graphic images to some), Uber’s security team managed to prevent the hacker from doing more harm. Uber mentioned in the blog post that they believe the hacker(s) is/are “affiliated with a hacking group called Lapsus$“. They also mentioned the situation with Rockstar games, basically saying that the hacker for both cases is the same. They went on to say they are working with the FBI and the US Department of Justice to find the hacker(s) and bring them to justice.

Players who are looking forward to playing GTA 6 don’t need to worry about any delays to the game. As mentioned by Rockstar in their tweet, their work GTA 6 “will continue as planned” despite the huge leak. There is still no news regarding the game’s release date, however. Fans will just have to wait.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

