GTA Plus Subscription Rewards is Here: February 2023

GTA Plus is finally here for GTA Online as it adds a handful of benefits and perks for players each month. Here are the GTA Plus rewards for February 2023, which will overlap with the second part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

GTA 5 has given players an opportunity to boost their gameplay easier and faster by giving dedicated players a chance to get an edge through a subscription service that will reward them with plenty of benefits. Rockstar Games has launched this service back in March 29, 2022 to help its players out. GTA+ subscribers always get a total of GTA$500,000 in their Maze Bank accounts each month, plus various rewards and perks on top of their monthly allowance. Here are things you need to know about the GTA+ rewards for February 2023 and the current Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.



A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.



Launching March 29: https://t.co/t9DyrLap1W pic.twitter.com/gz4UXzCfxf — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 25, 2022

Subscribing to GTA+

In order to subscribe to GTA+, players will need a copy of GTA V or GTA Online on an account that can make online transactions to push through. Players can purchase GTA+ by going to the PlayStation Store on PS5 or the Microsoft Store, depending on which platform you are playing. It will cost you $5.99 USD per month, but like any other subscription based service, you can opt to cancel it anytime you want. So far there are no discounts offered, especially if you’re planning to subscribe for multiple months, but we’ll update once they’ve finally offered a bundle option.

GTA+ February 2023 rewards revealed

Here are the GTA Plus rewards for February 2023:

Eclipse Boulevard garage

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

GTA+ Members get the new 50-car garage on Eclipse Boulevard for free

Emperor Vectre

The Emperor Vectre sports car is available, for free, from Legendary Motorsport.

Additional benefits:

Free weapon tints – Lucha Libre tint for knife and baseball bat

50% off Acid Lab supplies

3x GTA$ & RP on Ron contract missions

2x GTA$ & RP on Land races

50% off Benny’s vehicle upgrades

Don’t forget, you’ll also get the following regardless of which month you sign up: