GTA Plus Subscription Rewards is Here: February 2023

GTA Plus is finally here for GTA Online as it adds a handful of benefits and perks for players each month. Here are the GTA Plus rewards for February 2023, which will overlap with the second part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update.
GTA 5 has given players an opportunity to boost their gameplay easier and faster by giving dedicated players a chance to get an edge through a subscription service that will reward them with plenty of benefits. Rockstar Games has launched this service back in March 29, 2022 to help its players out. GTA+ subscribers always get a total of GTA$500,000 in their Maze Bank accounts each month, plus various rewards and perks on top of their monthly allowance. Here are things you need to know about the GTA+ rewards for February 2023 and the current Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.
Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 25, 2022
A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.
Launching March 29: https://t.co/t9DyrLap1W pic.twitter.com/gz4UXzCfxf
Subscribing to GTA+
In order to subscribe to GTA+, players will need a copy of GTA V or GTA Online on an account that can make online transactions to push through. Players can purchase GTA+ by going to the PlayStation Store on PS5 or the Microsoft Store, depending on which platform you are playing. It will cost you $5.99 USD per month, but like any other subscription based service, you can opt to cancel it anytime you want. So far there are no discounts offered, especially if you’re planning to subscribe for multiple months, but we’ll update once they’ve finally offered a bundle option.
GTA+ February 2023 rewards revealed
Here are the GTA Plus rewards for February 2023:
Eclipse Boulevard garage
- GTA+ Members get the new 50-car garage on Eclipse Boulevard for free
Emperor Vectre
- The Emperor Vectre sports car is available, for free, from Legendary Motorsport.
Additional benefits:
- Free weapon tints – Lucha Libre tint for knife and baseball bat
- 50% off Acid Lab supplies
- 3x GTA$ & RP on Ron contract missions
- 2x GTA$ & RP on Land races
- 50% off Benny’s vehicle upgrades
Don’t forget, you’ll also get the following regardless of which month you sign up:
- GTA$500,000 in your Maze Bank Account
- Free CEO/VIP Abilities
- Gun Van bonuses
- Exclusive Taxi Services
- Free Vehicle Requests
- Member-only Shark Cards