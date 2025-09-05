Amid back-to-back suspensions, Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese reached a significant NBA 2K26 milestone that she has described as a dream come true. After Reese’s technical fouls earned her a one-game suspension, she was slapped with another from her team. The Sky suspended the two-time All-Star forward for her controversial comments regarding the team’s direction.

Reese, who is gracing NBA 2K26’s cover, reacted to the release of the game on her X, formerly Twitter.

“Happy 2kDay! So grateful & thankful to be the cover of NBA2k26,” Reese said. “Literally a dream come true.”

While possibly written in her gaming contract, Reese celebrated the honor ahead of a weekend of suspensions.

Tyler Marsh reacts to Sky All-Star Angel Reese’s suspension

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh responded to Reese’s half-game suspension as something he and the organization are ready to move from. Marsh addressed Reese’s half-game suspension for Sunday’s matchup against the Aces in his pregame press conference before facing the Fever.

“It was, from the top down, an organizational decision,” Marsh said. “So, it’s been handled internally, and that’s kind of what it’s been, and I don’t want to get into specifics. Again, the matter has been resolved, and I’d just like to focus on tonight. The comments were the comments. I think everybody had a chance to see it, and again, all the discussions that needed to be had were had, and we’ll leave it there.”

The Sky issued a public statement via a press release about Reese’s half-game suspension.

“The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well-being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball,” the statement reads. “Because of statements detrimental to the team made by Angel Reese during league-mandated media, she will not play in the first half of the game on September 7 against the Las Vegas Aces. This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team.”

As the WNBA regular season winds down with Chicago, 10-30, Reese questioned the Sky’s direction as an organization and whether she’d be around for the long run, per the Chicago Tribune.

“I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” Reese told the Tribune. “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously, I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

Reese has since apologized for her comments.