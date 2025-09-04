NBA 2K26 MyCAREER's Out of Bounds Story is a single-player experience that watches MP's journey from High School all the way to the pros. This year's NBA 2K story sees MP take his talents to the Europe. Furthermore, each level of Out of Bounds offers rewards based on the objectives you complete. Therefore, we listed all levels and rewards below for your convenience.

All NBA 2K26 Out of Bounds Levels & Rewards

Overall, Out of Bounds features over a dozen missions, but only we'll only go over the 11 that you can re-play to earn rewards like VC and. To earn all rewards for each mission, you must get all three stars by completing all three objectives.

Your MyCAREER begins during MP's days at High School. After a brief practice session, you'll play your first game.

#1 Maplewood High Snow Owls vs. Burlington Prep Minutemen

Objectives: 1 Star – Win and outperform Colby Starks in teammate grade Reward: 200 VC 2 Stars – Win, outperform Colby Starks in teammate grade, & outscore him by 5+ points Reward: Burlington Prep Jersey 3 Stars – Win, outperform Colby Starks in teammate grade, & outscore him by 10+ points Reward: Maplewood Snowy Owls



Overall, completing this mission (and the brief practice afterward), MP receives an invite to Dion's Open Run.

#2 Dion's Open Run

Objectives: 1 Star – Win and outperform Nick Hunter in teammate grade Reward: 100 VC 2 Stars – Win, outperform Nick hunter in teammate grade, & outscore him by 5+ points Reward: 200 VC 3 Stars – Win, outperform Nick Hunter in teammate grade, & outscore him by 10+ points Reward: 300 VC



After completing Dion's Open Run, you'll have the choice of playing for the Union Elite or High Flyas. Each team comes with its own different mentalities/boosts. Therefore, take some time to consider your options. But overall, it won't really impact your NBA Journey too much.

All Union Elite/High Flyas Levels & Rewards – Out of Bounds 2K26

#3 Union Elite/High Flyas vs. Team Ballers

Objectives: 1 Star – Win and outperform Jayden Moore in teammate grade Reward: 200 VC 2 Stars – Win, outperform Jayden Moore in teammate grade, & outscore him by 5+ points Reward: Team Ballers Jersey 3 Stars – Win, outperform Jayden Moore in teammate grade, & outscore him by 10+ points Reward: Union Elite/High Flyas Jersey



#4 Union Elite/High Flyas vs. Surf City Waves

N/A – Unplayable. MP will get benched before the game for disciplinary reasons (missing practice).

#5 Union Elite vs. The Attack from Sac

Objectives: 1 Star – Win and outperform Drexel Carrington in teammate grade Reward: 200 VC 2 Stars – Win, outperform Drexel Carrington in teammate grade, & outscore him by 5+ points Reward: The Attack from Sac Jersey 3 Stars – Win, outperform Drexel Carrington in teammate grade, & outscore him by 10+ points Reward: Surf City Waves Jersey



#6 Union Elite vs. High Flyas OR High Flyas vs. Union Elite

Objectives: 1 Star – Win and outperform Devonte Mills in teammate grade Reward: 200 VC 2 Stars – Win, outperform Devonte Mills in teammate grade, & outscore him by 5+ points Reward: Union Elite or High Flyas Jersey 3 Stars – Win, outperform Devonte Mills in teammate grade, & outscore him by 10+ points Reward: Union Elite or High Flyas Jersey



Overall, this level sees MP take on the other team he had the choice of joining back in Level 2. Essentially, it works just like the previous missions, as you just need to outperform your rival opponent.

#7 WCBL All-Stars vs. Team Select

Objectives: 1 Star – Win and outperform Tyson McCall in teammate grade Reward: 200 VC 2 Stars – Win, outperform Tyson McCall in teammate grade, & outscore him by 5+ points Reward: Player of the Game Player Banner 3 Stars – Win, outperform Tyson McCall in teammate grade, & outscore him by 10+ points Reward: SELECT Jersey



Article Continues Below

After completing this game, MP will meet with his agent, who recommends he play in Europe instead of College. MP accepts the offer, and has a choice of playing in Spain or France.

The Spanish team, Basquet Madrid, offers better team chemistry boosts. But Paris FC Basket offers more playing time and lets you shine as an individual. Again, your decision won't affect your NBA career too much, but you may receive different cosmetic rewards.

All Europe Basketball Levels & Rewards – 2K26 Out of Bounds

#8 Basquet Madrid/Paris FC Basket vs. FC Malaga/Nanterre Elite

Objectives: 1 Star – Win and outperform the rival player in teammate grade Reward: 200 VC 2 Stars – Win and finish with a teammate grade of B or higher Reward: FC Malaga/Nanterre Elite Jersey 3 Stars – Win and finish with a teammate grade of A or higher Reward: Basquet Madrid/Paris FC Basket Jersey



#9 Basquet Madrid/Paris FC Basket vs. Club Vitoria/Strasbourg Basket Pro

Objectives: 1 Star – Win and outperform the rival player in teammate grade Reward: 200 VC 2 Stars – Win and finish with a teammate grade of B or higher Reward: Club Vitoria/Strasbourg Basket Pro Jersey 3 Stars – Win and finish with a teammate grade of A or higher Reward: Rival opponent jersey



#10 Basquet Madrid/Paris FC Basket vs. Barcelona Basket/Marseille Basket

Objectives: 1 Star – Win and outperform the rival player in teammate grade Reward: 200 VC 2 Stars – Win and finish with a teammate grade of B or higher Reward: Barcelona Basket/Marseille Basket Jersey 3 Stars – Win and finish with a teammate grade of A or higher Reward: Basquet Madrid/Paris FC Basket Jersey



#11 Basquet Madrid/Paris FC Basket vs. Istanbul Basketbol

Objectives: 1 Star – Win the game Reward: 200 VC 2 Stars – Win and outperform Ali Denis Guven in teammate grade Reward: Istanbul Basketbol Jersey 3 Stars – Win, outperform Ali Denis Guven in teammate grade, and outscore him by 10+ points Reward: EBA MVP Banner



Overall, that includes all Out of Bounds missions in NBA 2K26 MyCAREER. We wish you the best of luck in earning all three-star rewards in each level. Overall, you can earn up to 2,400 VC from the mission rewards alone, plus whatever VC you earn from games/quests.

Overall, Out of Bounds offers a great way for players to develop their MyPLAYER, earn some rewards (especially VC), and get a feel for the new gameplay mechanics. Furthermore, it provides something different from the NBA experience, which will span over multiple seasons.

Additionally, you can replay Out of Bounds levels at any time. Therefore, if you're unable to get all of the rewards on your first go, you can always replay the level later. Since all MyPLAYERS begin with a 60 OVR, you may want to upgrade them first to assist your efforts.

Once you complete all missions in Out of Bounds, you'll head for the NBA Draft. At that point, your NBA journey will finally begin.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA new, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.