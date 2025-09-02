The first ever NBA 2K26 Update releases today, adding various bug fixes for multiple modes. While this update doesn't add any gameplay changes, it fixes some issues that were present in modes like MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and more. The developers added additional fixes for The City, as well as other improvements for PC players. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

NBA 2K26 Update 1.1 Patch Notes

Gameplay

No gameplay changes were added in this patch

The City

Made numerous fixes to game stability in The City (and its modes)

Resolved multiple issues with challenges, including the daily 1,000 VC bonus not being active for some Season Pass holders

Fixed a reported disconnect that could occur in Street Kings Co-Op Games

MyCAREER

Fixed a hang that could occur during the NBA Draft portion of the Out of Bounds Story

Resolved a progression blocker that could occur during the Rookie of the Year personal goal storyline

MyTEAM

Auctionable Player cards can now be sent to My Auctions when a duplicate un-auctionable card is received

General

Resolved a reported disconnect that occurred during Online Play Now games

PC (Additional Updates)

Addressed reports of instability that occurred when using AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series Graphics Cards

Overall, that includes all the major changes in NBA 2K26 Update 1.1 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

As mentioned before, this update does not bring any gameplay changes or fixes. According to the developer notes, the reason for this was because they want to continue to monitor more games across various modes by players across all skill levels.

Furthermore, the developers are working on resolving issues that are impacting users the most. We should see many of these issues resolved in a patch before Season 2 drops.

But in the meantime, this update should at least make the experience smoother across different modes/areas. Whether you play MyTEAM, MyCAREER, or just like to play in The City, there should be a fix in all of those modes.

Furthermore, PC Players running the game on a 9000 Series AMD Radeon RX Graphics card should have an easier time playing the game. Prior to the update, players with these graphics cards reported issues of instability. But thanks to the update, this should hopefully not be a problem for players.

Keep checking back with us as Visual Concepts releases more updates throughout the year.

