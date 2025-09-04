Brawl Stars and Subway Surfers, two of some of the most massive games on the mobile market, are launching a crossover event together, with both games receiving new content. Brawl Stars will be receiving a new racing-mode that pins 10 players against each other. Meanwhile, Subway Surfers will be getting its first competitive mode in its entire 13-year history. Without further ado, let's take a look.

Brawl Stars X Subway Surfer Crossover – Everything You Need to Know

The Brawl Stars – Subway Surfers Crossover features new content across both titles.

In Subway Surfers, players can try out the new Showdown game mode. In this mode, players race against each, using unique power-ups and scoring points to win the match. Furthermore, players can now run through a Brawl Stars-themed map featuring elements from the game.

Celia Zimmerman, Head of Player Experience at SYBO, is ecstatic over the collab. “A competitive game mode within Subway Surfers has been one of the most requested features from our community over the last 13 years,” she said.

“We knew there was no better time to introduce a competitive element to the game than during a crossover with Brawl Stars. We're excited to bring this collaboration to life and incorporate elements from Brawl Stars' beloved multiplayer style gameplay into Subway Surfers for the very first time.

In Brawl Stars, players can try out a new mode called Subway Run. This 10-player mode pins all players against each other. Overall, the goal is to cross through a variety of checkpoints and reach the finish line.

Furthermore, the developers added new Subway Surfers-themed rewards and unique power-ups:

Super Sneakers

Brawler Magnet

Hoverboard Charge

Jetpack

& More

Lastly, Season 42 of Brawl Stars features tons of Subway Surfers-themed rewards and cosmetics. Those who purchase the Brawl Pass can receive a new Streetwear skin for EMZ, which obviously takes inspiration from Subway Surfers.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the Subway Surfers x Brawl Stars Crossover Event. We look forward to trying out the new modes in both games. For Brawl Stars players, feel free to take a gander at all the new rewards for Season 42 in-game!

Additionally, Brawl Stars' newest Brawler, Trunk, recently arrived. Learn about their moves and abilities, as well as how to unlock this character during your experience. Have fun during the event!

Lastly, for more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.