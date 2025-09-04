Brawl Stars Season 42 brings a new Brawl Pass with all sorts or rewards you can earn. Subway Surfers is the theme of Season 42, with new cosmetics, new mode, and more to celebrate over the next 30+ days. This season, players can earn more power points, coins, and more from the Brawl Pass. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Brawl Stars Season 42 Brawl Pass Rewards.

Brawl Stars Season 42 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points Starr Drops, & More

TIERFREE PASSBRAWL PASSBRAWL PASS PLUS
Free Tier1000 Coins1000 Bling1500 Bling
11000 Power PointsPlayer Pin
21000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
3Starr Drop100 Bling
4100 Credits100 Credits
5Starr DropPlayer Pin
610 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
7Starr Drop100 Bling
8100 Credits100 Credits
9Starr DropPlayer Pin
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling
12100 Credits100 Credits
13Starr DropPlayer Pin
141000 Coins1000 Coins
15Starr Drop100 Bling
16100 Credits100 Credits
17Starr DropPlayer Pin
1810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling.
201000 Coins1000 Coins.
21Starr DropNew Spray.
22100 Credits100 Credits.
23Starr Drop100 Bling.
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points.
25300 CreditsUnlock Epic Brawler (Or Boost Unlock).
2610 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
27Starr Drop100 Bling
28100 Credits100 Credits
29Starr DropPlayer Pin
301000 Coins1000 Coins
31Starr Drop100 Bling
32100 Credits100 Credits
33Starr DropPlayer Pin
341000 Coins1000 Coins
35Starr Drop100 Bling
36100 Credits100 Credits
37Starr DropPlayer Pin
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling
401000 Coins1000 Coins
41Starr DropPlayer Pin
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling
441000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
45Starr DropPlayer Icon
46100 Credits100 CreditsTechwear EMZ Skin
47Starr Drop100 Bling
483500 Coins1000 CoinsHypebeast EMZ Skin
49100 Credits100 Credits
50Legendary Starr DropStreetwear EMZ SkinStarr Rail Surfer Player Title
Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 42 Rewards for the Free Pass & Brawl Pass. To level up your Pass, you must earn XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches, and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers earned via Starr Drops help boost your pass progression.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers 3,000 Power Points, 11,500 Coins, 1,300 Credits, and multiple Starr Drops of random rarities. Lastly, the final free reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop, as always. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive one of the game's newest Epic Brawler, Trun.

Brawl Pass ($6.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) players earn even more rewards. Essentially, Brawl Pass Players receive more credits to unlock brawlers, more bling to purchase skins, and more power points to upgrade brawlers. Additionally, you receive more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins. Furthermore, they receive a Streetwear EMZ Skin at level 50.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus players can earn every single reward this season, along with a 20% XP boost, two additional EMZ skins, and more. They also receive more Bling, Power Points, Gems, and even a player Title. Regardless of which Pass you run with, you should receive a good amount of items to upgrade your favorite brawlers with.

Overall, Season 42 brings the Subway Surfers theme to the game. Players can check out a new mode that pins 10-players against each other in an epic race. Conversely, you can earn Brawl Stars-themed rewards in Subway Surfers and try out its new competitive mode. We hope you enjoy both!

Best of luck earning all the different rewards you can in Season 42!

