It has been a week of regrouping for the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are dealing with a special teams injury in a win. These teams meet in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, and here are the bold predictions.

The Panthers got hammered 26-10 against the Jaguars, featuring a disappointing start for quarterback Bryce Young. As for the Cardinals, they didn’t play lights out, but still came away with a 20-13 victory over the Saints.

With Carolina traveling across the country, will it be another long day for Young and company?

Panthers QB Bryce Young will bounce back strong

Talk about a bold prediction. This one takes some courage. Some NFL observers have already written Young off, one game into the season.

But this week’s opponent is a little different. The Cardinals managed only one sack against Spencer Rattler and the Saints. With time to operate, Young might be able to get the ball in Tetairoa McMillan’s hands for his first 100-yard game.

Young hasn’t enjoyed many victories in his NFL career. So he’s had to learn how to grow in losses, according to panthers.com.

“I mean that's the nature of the sport,” he said. “Whatever level, whatever it is, you've got to play again next week, good, bad, or indifferent. Whatever it is, you don't go into the next game. Winning or losing, nothing you do carries over, so you get a lot of practice throughout playing sports.”

His teammate referred to the process as “One snap, clear.”

“Just that mantra, just taking it one day at a time,” left tackle Taylor Moton said. “Just one snap, clear, right? I think that's huge across the board, whatever position you're in. It's not always going to be perfect, but like if you have a bad play, go on to the next one, bad game going on to the next one. Whatever it is, you can't turn a bad play into a bad drive, a bad drive into a bad game, right? You've got to learn how to go on to the next one.

“I mean, shoot, I think that that carries on in life, right? Learning how to learn from your mistakes and go on and make sure that those mistakes won't happen again. Learn from them, but don't dwell on it because we're on the field, you really don't have time to.”

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison will get pair of TDs

Harrison looked good in his season debut against the Saints. His bulked-up frame seems to have made a difference. Harrison totaled five catches for 71 yards and a score. And this week, he could experience multiple trips to the end zone. The Cardinals seem determined to improve Harrison’s connection with quarterback Kyler Murray early in the season.

Harrison said he believes things are growing, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I mean, it's just the start. Definitely continue to build, continue to grow. But I like where we're at. And I think the first game was a good start for sure,” said Harrison.

“… I mean, it's easy to say that I guess when you look at how this last week played out compared to maybe some games last year. But we just have continue to grow, continue to build, and let's see where we are at the end of the year.”

Harrison said he believes Murray is improving as well.

“Yeah, I said it after the game,” Harrison said. “I thought he played really well. You could feel his confidence (and) how comfortable he was on the field. Honestly, I don't think there was any negative that I could say about how he played. Not that I'm looking to say anything, but I thought he played well.”

Cardinals RB James Conner will cut loose

After being hemmed in for only 39 yards on 12 carries, things should change this week. The Panthers have run defense problems, and Conner should feast.

The Panthers slopped it up on defense in a disappointing game against the Jaguars, according to panthers.com.

“That's the message I was echoing on the sideline like it's week one, man,” said defensive back Jayce Horn. “I know it feel like, ‘Oh, it's just the same Panthers again, came out here and let everybody down,’ but we just got to worry about us, stay together as a team because we go out there and win next week, they will be saying something different, so we just got to get back next week, work even harder, because this is the worst we're going to be.”

Of course, Conner and the Cardinals aren’t worried about the Panthers’ problems. Conner will be determined to add to them and have his first big game of the 2025 season.

Cardinals will move to 2-0 on the season

Because of a relatively soft early season schedule, the Cardinals have a chance to get off to a great start. It’s too early in the year to look ahead, so they should be locked and loaded.

The Cardinals are 6.5-point favorites, and should cover that spread with a 31-20 decision.