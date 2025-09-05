Pretty soon, fans will see WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the upcoming Street Fighter movie as Guile. The “American Nightmare” recently teased the role.

Following the official cast announcement, which also includes Rhodes' former rival, Roman Reigns, the “American Nightmare” posted a tweaked version of his iconic skull logo. While it retained its red, white, and blue colorway, it featured Guile's iconic flat top haircut. The background is also camouflage, which is fitting for the character.

Fans will only have to wait just over a year before seeing Rhodes (and Reigns) in Street Fighter. The movie will come out on October 16, 2026.

Who is WWE star Cody Rhodes playing in the Street Fighter movie?

Rhodes will play Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Guile is a United States Air Force pilot who is seeking vengeance for the death of his Air Force friend. He begins as a major before being promoted to colonel in the fifth Street Fighter game.

The upcoming movie adaptation of the video game series is star-studded. Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, David Dastmalchian, Eric André, 50 Cent, and Jason Momoa will star in it alongside Rhodes and Reigns.

This is not the first time the franchise has been adapted for the big screen. One of the first live-action video game adaptations was 1994's Street Fighter. Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raúl Juliá starred in it.

In 2009, another movie based on the video games, The Legend of Chun-Li, was released. However, it was not a box office or critical success.

Kitao Sakurai will direct the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Dalan Musson wrote the screenplay. Legendary Pictures and Capcom are producing it, while Paramount Pictures will distribute it.

This is Rhodes' second major movie role. He recently appeared in the Liam Neeson-led Naked Gun reboot as a bartender. He has also previously had roles in Arrow as Derek Sampson.

Currently, Rhodes is the reigning WWE Champion. He recently beat John Cena at SummerSlam to win the championship for the second time on August 3, 2025. They took part in a grueling “Street Fight” that lasted nearly 40 minutes.