Netflix Subscribers can for no cost enjoy playing three classic Grand Theft Auto titles that defined a generation of gaming.

Netflix Games is bolstering their service's library of games by adding the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Netflix Subscribers can for no cost enjoy playing three classic Grand Theft Auto titles that defined a generation of gaming. So, when does GTA Trilogy release for Netflix? Let's find out as we take a look at the release date, and everything else included in the breaking news.

GTA Trilogy Netflix Release Date – December 14th, 2023

BIG NEWS: GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas from the Grand Theft Auto Series are coming to Netflix Games for mobile on December 14! pic.twitter.com/qe9DGOHXyO — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2023

The GTA Trilogy comes to Netflix Games on Thursday, December 14th. This includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Furthermore, subscribers can play the Definitive Edition of the trilogy, which launched some time ago.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition released initially for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Android and iOS. Now, it spreads its wings onto another platform, this time a cloud-based one. Netflix launched their gaming service, Netflix Games, back in November of 2021. Just two years later, they've picked up a trilogy of one of the hottest franchises out there.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition received poor reviews from critics and fans alike due to graphical presentation and a whole suite of technical problems. Additionally, the release of this version meant the de-listing of their original Grand Theft Auto titles. This means players could no longer buy a working version of the game with the original look and feel. Rockstar eventually apologized for the game's release, promising to fix it through updates. However, the damage is seemingly done and fans just want GTA VI to be nothing like this.

While not the GTA news fans were expecting, it's still nice to see the original titles still receiving love. Although the Definitive Edition has its faults, at least Netflix Subscribers can play with no strings attached. Thanks to Netflix's cloud-based gaming service, you'll get a chance to try the game for free before deciding to buy it.

The GTA VI trailer finally debuts next month, finally ending the 10-year wait for news on a new Grand Theft Auto game. We look forward to seeing what Rockstar has planned for one of the biggest video game franchises ever made.

For more gaming and news, visit ClutchPoints.