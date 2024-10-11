The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers will play Game 5 of the ALDS on Saturday. The teams split the first two games in Cleveland and the second two in Detroit to force the winner-take-all affair in Ohio. Before Tarik Skubal and Matthew Boyd take the mound, Carlos Carrasco will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Athletic's Zach Meisel reported the news on social media.

“Game 5 ceremonial first pitch: Carlos Carrasco to Shane Bieber.”

Carrasco came back to the Guardians after a short stint with the Mets to pitch this season with Cleveland. He notched only three wins in his 21 starts during his age-37 season. He is beloved by fans because he spent his first 11 seasons with the franchise and was key in their World Series run in 2016.

The catcher will be current ace Shane Bieber, who has missed this entire season with a UCL injury. If the Guardians had Bieber, they may have had an even better regular season. They also would have a bona fide ace to go against Tarik Skubal. They will throw former Tiger Matthew Boyd in Game 5 just like they did in Game 2.

Guardians and Tigers will cap off a great ALDS series

After Carrasco and Bieber take centerstage, Skubal and Boyd will do the same. Game 2 was a pitcher's duel, ending with a three-run homer by Kerry Carpenter off of Emmanuel Clase. The Tigers won the game without giving up a run and that will be the recipe again on Saturday. They must hit Boyd better than they did in Game 2 to advance.

For the Guardians, they have to be the first team to figure out Tarik Skubal to advance. The presumptive Cy Young winner dominated in his first two playoff starts. With the team's life on the line, there's no one they'd rather have on the mound. It is also the reason why Detroit's Game 3 win was so important.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday evening but was moved up to 1:08 p.m. because of inclement weather. As many have pointed out, it also undoes a scheduling conflict with the big Ohio State vs Oregon football game. Ohio sports fans are hoping for a great afternoon between the Buckeyes and the Guardians before that storm rolls in.