The managerial hot stove league is likely to be a lucrative time for a number of managerial candidates, and perhaps none will have a more productive offseason than Craig Counsell. The Brewers manager finished out his contract during the 2023 season, and one of the teams that is pursuing him is Cleveland Guardians.

Guardians manager list includes Mariners coach Steven Vogt, Giants coach Craig Albernaz, Yankees coach Carlos Mendoza, Cubs coach Andy Green and Craig Counsell, a free agent Nov. 1. Terry Francona was highest paid manager ($4.5M) so CC possible but Mets, Brewers tough to top here — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 27, 2023

Terry Francona, the long-time manager of the Cleveland franchise, has already delivered his retirement statement and the Guardians are interested in pursuing Counsell as their next manager. However, the Guardians face plenty of competition. The Brewers would like to retain Counsell, and the New York Mets also want to bring the Brewers manager aboard.

Many considered Francona to be one of best managers in the sport. He had a 23-year career as a manager with the Phillies, Red Sox and Guardians. He spent 4 years with the Phillies, but he never had a winning record in the City of Brotherly Love.

He moved on to the Red Sox starting with the 2004 season, and he remained in Boston through the 2011 season. He was able to lead the Red Sox to World Series titles in 2004 and 2007, and the first championship ended an 86-year franchise dry spell.

He moved on to Cleveland in 2013, and he completed his 11-year run with the franchise this season. He led the then-Indians to the 2016 World Series and the team had a 3-1 lead over the Chicago Cubs, but they ultimately lost the memorable series in 7 games.

Craig Counsell has served as the Brewers manager since the 2015 season, and he has led Milwaukee to 3 first-place finishes.