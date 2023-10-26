The Cleveland Guardians are searching for a new manager. Replacing Terry Francona will be difficult, however. Cleveland reportedly interviewed former San Diego Padres manager Andy Green for the position, per Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com.

Green managed the Padres from 2016-2019. San Diego never won more than 71 games while he was their head coach, however. Still, his experience will surely be of interest to Cleveland.

Guardians manager search

Cleveland has already conducted interviews with candidates such as Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough and former MLB catcher Stephen Vogt in addition to others.

The process is expected to take a long time. Francona was not just a great Guardians manager, but one of the better baseball coaches ever. He understood how to manage a game while still pursuing the best options for his players.

As a result, he was beloved by the majority of players whom he coached. Fans also loved Francona.

The Guardians will understandably take their time before hiring their next manager. Perhaps Green can be the answer though.

Andy Green: A realistic candidate?

Green's big league career was brief. He played for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2004-2006, and later appeared in four total games at the MLB level in 2009 with the New York Mets.

As aforementioned, Green went on to manage in San Diego. The Padres were rebuilding during his tenure with the ball club which played a role in the team's lack of success.

Green spent 2023 working as a bench coach for the Chicago Cubs. He's seemingly open to leaving Chicago for the right position though.

Green has plenty of competition in Cleveland, however. The Guardians have been connected to a number of potential managers already and they will likely continue to seek out other options until they find someone who fits what they are looking for.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Cleveland's managerial search as they are made available.