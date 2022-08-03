Guardians prospect shares hilarious story about big league call-up

Cleveland Guardians prospect Tyler Freeman got called up the big leagues on Tuesday. He is set to make his debut on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, he thought the exact opposite was happening upon his official call-up announcement.

Freeman told the story of how he believed he was getting benched for not hustling.

“It was about the fifth inning I want to say,” Freeman said. “I got a base hit to right field. And the right fielder made a bad throw, so I get to second. Long story short, I come back in from defense the next inning and our manager Andy Tracy goes ‘hey, I I was thinking, you weren’t running hard enough. We are going to have to pull you from the game.’ In the back of my mind I’m like I got to second. If I wasn’t running hard I would have stayed at first base. I never told him that, I never would. But I was like ‘I respect your decision.’

But then Tracy gave Tyler Freeman the good news. about his call-up to the Guardians.

“He (Tracy) goes, ‘alright take a seat on the bench and think how you are going to get to Cleveland tonight because you are getting called up.’ I didn’t believe it at first. I’m like, ‘are you serious?’ And now I’m here.”

Tyler Freeman was a highly regarded prospect last year but dealt with an injury. He likely would have made his MLB debut sooner if it wasn’t for the injury. Nonetheless, he is hoping to stay with the Guardians after getting called up to the big leagues.