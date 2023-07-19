Former MLB outfielder and current MLB Network personality Kevin Millar believes that Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez isn't getting the love his outstanding play deserves.

“This is the most underrated player in the big leagues. He sits over there in Cleveland, signed a contract that was very team-friendly, and does everything on the baseball field better than anybody he's playing with. Switch-hitter, great energy, they absolutely love him, Tito loves him.”

"This is the most underrated player in the Big Leagues…" At 2 GB in the AL Central, @KMillar15 says if the Guardians make the Postseason, José Ramírez will be the reason why.@IntentionalTalk | #ForTheLand | @Dempster46 | @SieraSantos pic.twitter.com/TjfcC4q5ar — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 19, 2023

Jose Ramirez's stats speak for themselves. He has been solid all year long for the Guardians. So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Ramirez is hitting .287 with a .361 on-base percentage, and .494 sligging percentage. He has 14 home runs to go along with 54 RBIs and 44 walks.

Cleveland isn't a big-market franchise. The argument that he would be a much bigger star if he were playing for a team that's based on either coast is a strong one and that's not lost on Millar. Jose Ramirez, a five-time MLB All-Star, would have been among the top free agents by the end of the 2023 MLB season but he opted to sign a five-year extension deal with the Guardians worth $124 million, which looks like a big steal in the eyes of many.

The Guardians are going to need Ramirez to sustain, or even better, his numbers if they are to make the MLB playoffs and go on a deep postseason run, with Cleveland still in the thick of the race to the top of the American League Central division, primarily against the division-leading Minnesota Twins.