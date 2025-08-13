Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is looking to pick up his home run excellence from July. On Tuesday, Ramirez hit two home runs against the Florida Marlins.

His second home run came in the 8th inning with the game tied at three. His long drive to right field put the Guardians up 4-3. Ultimately, the Guardians held on for the win.

Jose Ramirez hits his SECOND HR of the game 💥pic.twitter.com/udGhkpRkQC — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) August 13, 2025

Ramirez finished the game going 3-for-4. His first home run in the game came in the first inning to give the Guardians a 1-0 lead. As of now, Cleveland has a record of 62-56 and is six games behind the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central.

Meanwhile, Ramirez is batting .289 with 125 hits, 23 home runs, and 61 RBIs. This performance comes right after the Guardians didn't trade Ramirez before the deadline.

This season has seen the absolute best in Ramirez. Numbers aside, he made his seventh All-Star game in July. However, Ramirez decided to opt out of the game due to a desire to rest and recoup.

Additionally, Ramirez has found himself creating his history this year. In May, he achieved his 250th home run and stolen base, becoming the first player in Guardians' history to accomplish such a feat.

Also, Ramirez had a 20-game on-base streak in May.

Jose Ramirez is the straw that stirs the drink for the Guardians.

Ramirez's ability to hit for average and power, as well as to excel on the basepaths, is vital for the Guardians. In essence, he is playing a crucial role in keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Not only is his presence essential for this season, but it will be in the years ahead. In 2022, the Guardians signed Ramirez to a $141 million contract extension up until the 2028 season.

He is also in the midst of his seventh 20-20 season, 20+ home runs and RBIs. In June, Ramirez surpassed Jim Hegan for the fourth-most games played in franchise history at 1,527.