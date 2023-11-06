The Cleveland Guardians have officially found a successor for future Hall of Famer Terry Francona. Stephen Vogt, a former MLB catcher and Seattle Mariners coach, is their new manager, according to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com.
Guardians hire Stephen Vogt as Terry Francona manager replacement
