One of the hottest names in the manager market is set to interview with a second team. Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who is set to become a free agent this week, is interviewing for the Cleveland Guardians managerial opening, according to Zack Meisel.

Counsell will also interview with the New York Mets, though it is yet to be confirmed if the interview has taken place. There is also a chance he stays with the Brewers, who have likely already had discussions with Counsell about returning.

The Guardians are in search of a new manager after Terry Francona's retirement. Francona was the longest-tenured manager in the league upon retirement, having been in charge of the Guardians since 2013.

Counsell is considered one of the best managers in the MLB, having guided the Brewers to three division titles and five playoff berths in nine seasons despite the team’s low payroll. Milwaukee had a winning record in each of the last six full seasons (excluding 2020) and was a win away from a National League pennant in 2018.

The Guardians are a bit of a longshot to hire Counsell based on the competition, but they can perhaps convince the 53-year-old to come to Cleveland. It's a bit of a surprise that the Brewers are allowing other teams to interview Counsell while he's still under contract, but the Guardians and Mets took advantage of the situation and will both have their shot at prying him away from Milwaukee.

Craig Counsell will likely become the highest-paid manager in the league regardless of which team he signs with. That could end up being a disadvantage for the Guardians, though they weren’t shy about handing Terry Francona a hefty contract.