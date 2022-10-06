The Cleveland Guardians made an improbable run in 2022 to win the AL Central and make the postseason. While the team is focused on its upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jose Ramirez is also lobbying for teammate Amed Rosario to get a big contract extension this offseason. In fact, Ramirez went as far as to say he’d be willing to give a shocking amount of his own contract money to Rosario in order to keep him in Cleveland, via Zack Meisel.

José Ramírez joked (I think?) he would give Amed Rosario $40 million from his own contract if it would help keep Rosario in Cleveland long-term. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 6, 2022

On Thursday, Ramirez joked (or perhaps not) that he would be willing to give Rosario as much as $40 million of his own contract money if it meant the shortstop would remain with the Guardians.

Rosario has one more year of arbitration eligibility before hitting free agency after the 2023 MLB season. After his strong season in 2022, he’s likely due to a significant pay raise. Rather than have to go through arbitration, the Guardians may be considering a contract extension for Rosario. Ramirez is determined to see that go down in Cleveland, even if it means forking over some of his own money.

Ramirez, of course, signed a seven-year, $141 million deal with the Guardians ahead of the 2022 season, likely keeping him in Cleveland for the remainder of his career.

In 2022, Amed Rosario slashed .283/.312/.403 with 11 home runs, 71 RBI, and 18 stolen bases. He recorded a 4.1 bWAR on the season, good for fourth on the team behind Andres Gimenez (7.2), Ramirez (6.0), and Steven Kwan (5.5).

His play certainly warrants a hefty pay raise from the $4.95 million he pocketed in 2022, and Jose Ramirez is doing all he can to ensure Rosario gets paid and stays in Cleveland.