Triston McKenzie reveals the immense impact of CC Sabathia on his Guardians career

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie is in the midst of a tremendous season. The young-right hander recently revealed the impact that future Hall of Famer CC Sabathia has had on his career, per Russell Dorsey on Twitter.

“I think just the interactions we’ve (McKenzie and Sabathia) had over the past couple of years… when I first met CC, I’m overjoyed. Like a little kid in a candy store,” Mckenzie said. “Can’t wait to tell him how much I looked up to him growing up. All this little stuff. You are one of my favorite players. And one of the first things he ever said to me was ‘dude, I’m a huge fan of you.'”

Triston McKenzie is enjoying a very productive 2022 season for the American League Central leading Cleveland Guardians. He was originally a highly-touted prospect for Cleveland but struggled in his first go-around in the big leagues. But everything is seemingly coming together for him this year.

Triston McKenzie added how players such as CC Sabathia investing in young players careers means a lot to him.

“And it just kind of blew my mind to see how some of the people that came before me really just pay attention to the game now and look at guys like me, or look at guys around the league, and are really invested in their careers.”

CC Sabathia began his career in Cleveland before getting traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. He later signed in New York with the Yankees where he finished out his career. But he was one of the best pitchers in baseball during his time in Cleveland. So now that Triston McKenzie is on the Guardians, Sabathia is the perfect pitcher to look up to.