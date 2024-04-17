The Cleveland Guardians take on the Boston Red Sox. Our MLB odds series has our Guardians Red Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Guardians Red Sox.
The Cleveland Guardians have the best record in baseball. They started the season by winning three of four games against the Oakland A's. They won a road series in Seattle against the Mariners. They won a home series against the Chicago White Sox. Now they have won the first two games of a road series against the Boston Red Sox. The Guardians won with pitching on Monday in a Patriots Day victory over Boston. On Tuesday in the second game of the series, Cleveland scored a 10-7 extra-inning victory. The Guardians took a 5-1 lead, fell behind 6-5, but then rallied to tie the game before scoring three runs in the top of the 10th to win. Cleveland is getting a lot of timely hits and is producing enough pitching to make the offense stand up. First-year manager Stephen Vogt knows the season is still very young, but he has to like what he sees.
It is up to the Boston Red Sox to find a way to win a game in this series and, more broadly, not fall too far behind in the American League East standings. The A.L. East is still, for most people, the toughest division in baseball. No team in the division has a losing record. However, the Red Sox — at 9-9 — are in last place. Every other team in the division has a winning record. The Red Sox and every other team in the A.L. East knows that a third-place finish in the division should bring a playoff berth with it. There are three wild card spots in each league. The A.L. Central is not likely to provide a wild card team. The A.L. West might get one wild card team. As long as A.L. East teams finish third, only one team can finish ahead of them (in second) for a wild card spot. If, on the other hand, an East team finishes fourth, that means the second- and third-place teams will go to the front of the line in the wild card chase. Boston is last right now. The Red Sox don't face a large deficit, but if they are chasing several teams all season, a modest-size deficit (four or five games) could feel like a 10-game deficit. This team has to do damage control right now.
Here are the Guardians-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Guardians-Red Sox Odds
Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-172)
Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+142)
Over: 9 (-120)
Under: 9 (-102)
How To Watch Guardians vs. Red Sox
TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes (Guardians) / NESN (Red Sox) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT
*Watch Guardians-Red Sox LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread
The Guardians are on a roll. What else is there to say after a wild win over the Yankees on Sunday, followed by an equally crazy win over the Red Sox on Tuesday, sandwiched around a dominant performance on Monday. Cleveland is playing winning baseball, and that's a great reason to pick the Guardians here.
Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread
The Red Sox really need to win this Wednesday night game, and they are trying to prevent Cleveland from being in position to sweep the series on Thursday afternoon. The laws of averages — sweeping series is hard, and it's easier to win one out of three than three out of three — offer a valid reason to pick Boston.
Final Guardians-Red Sox Prediction & Pick
This is a bounce-back game for Boston. The Red Sox know they need to be better, and that will translate to the field in this game. Take the Red Sox.
Final Guardians-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5