Published November 16, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

The latest entry in the Gungrave series, Gungrave G.O.R.E, is finally nearing its release date. It’s been some time since the last entry in the series so let’s dive in and see if it lives up to the series name.

Gungrave G.O.R.E Release Date: November 23, 2022



Gameplay

Gungrave G.O.R.E is a 3rd person action-adventure shooter that seamlessly combines narrative and gameplay and is the latest entry in the Gungrave series of games. If there is anything the Gungrave series is known for, that would be guns. So far, Gungrave G.O.R.E does not disappoint. There is still a multitude of guns and other weapons available for the player to use for eliminating opponents. These weapons could also be used in combination with the other weapons to produce combos to style on opponents. The enemies in the game also have their own uniqueness especially in the boss fights. These boss fights challenge the players to adapt to their fighting style to take them down.

Story

Gungrave G.O.R.E puts the players in the shoes of Grave. Grave is an undead known as the Gunslinger of Resurrection and it is his duty to fight against the forces of an evil organization. This sinister organization has the unique bosses that will challenge the players. The setting of Gungrave G.O.R.E takes place in a dark and futuristic version of SouthEast Asia. However, despite being mostly guns blazing and wiping the floor with enemies, the game still has its own compelling storyline. The story of Gungrave G.O.R.E takes the players along the adventures of Grave and his battle with the organization. The narrative campaign is an emotional story of vengeance, loyalty, love and a whole lot of guns.

Gungrave G.O.R.E’s releases on November 23 and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

