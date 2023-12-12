Lionsgate released the trailer to the Guy Pearce, Alex Pettyfer movie Sunrise. The movie will be released simultaneously in theaters and VOD.

Lionsgate recently dropped the trailer for Sunrise, a thriller/horror movie starring Guy Pearce and Alex Pettyfer, Collider exclusively reported. The movie will be simultaneously released in cinemas as well as on digital on-demand on Jan. 19, 2024.

The movie follows the story of deputy sheriff Fallon (Pettyfer) as he grapples with a malevolent force lurking in his town. In the trailer, it seems that the town has a secret pact with a vampire. The town feeds the creature regularly by tying the victims to a tree. Fallon finds out about the fact in the worst way he could.

A few townspeople aren't content with the status quo, but Reynolds (Pearce) seems to have his own agenda on how to solve the vampire problem while keeping his own secrets.

The movie's director, Andrew Baird said, “Working with Guy and Alex on this picture was effortless. I think, together, we have created characters that will stay with the audience long after seeing the film.”

Baird rose to prominence after helming music videos for The Weeknd, Korn and Avenged Sevenfold. It wasn't a big leap from music videos to movies since the artists Baird worked with often dealt with horror and thriller elements. Sunrise is the third movie he's directed after 2021's Zone 414 also with Pearce and 2022's One Way with Kevin Bacon and Travis Fimmel.

Sunrise was written by Ronan Blamey. He was nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA for the short film 2014's Boogaloo and Graham. His writing credits include 2012's Love Bite, 2018's Don't Go and 2019's A Good Woman Is Hard to Find.

Joining Pettyfer and Pears in Sunrise are Olwen Fouéré (Ma Reynolds), Kurt Yaeger (Gillespie), Crystal Yu (Yan Loi), William Gao (Edward), Forrest Bothwell (Petrie), Richard Pettyfer (Sam Johnson), Riley Chung (Emily), Chike Chan (Mr. Loi) and Teddy Parker.

Sunrise is the latest horror/thriller film from Lionsgate, after Silent Night and the upcoming Saw XI.

Sunrise will be released both in theaters and on-demand on Jan. 19, 2024 in the U.S.