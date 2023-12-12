Annoucned on Instagram the newest from the horror series Saw XI is heading to the big screen in September of 2024.

It's good news for horror fans, as Saw XI gets a release date.

The date for the new release in the wicked franchise is September 27, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news was announced on Instagram in a post. The caption reads, “The game continues 9.27.24.” It features an image of Roman numerals and a caption.

Hopefully, this will be a good one, like the previous Jigsaw horror movie. Saw X was a hit. It earned more than $107.6 million globally and had a budget of only $13 million. Surely, Lionsgate has big expectations for the sequel.

“There are so many directions we could go, but for me, there's no obvious one coming out of this film,” Kevin Greutert, who was responsible for Saw X, said of the film. “I really wanted it to feel like a kind of final send-off for the Jigsaw character, but never say never.”

The new movie headed our way in the fall of 2024 has no details revealed.

Whatever the new Saw will be focused on and about, fans are excited. The comment section has a lot to say.

“YES!” one commenter exclaimed.

“Let's go!” another one stated.

“We need need a movie focusing on Hoffman,” someone else requested.

“LFG!!!!!” some enthusiastic Instagram poster yelled(?).

“We all had a collective panic attack over this!!” another fan said.

As more details are released, we'll be sure to post them here. In the meantime, you can sleep well (or have nightmares) knowing Saw XI is headed our way in September 2024.