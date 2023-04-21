Gwyneth Paltrow just broke her silence on the possibility of returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), taking a different stance from her co-star Scarlett Johansson. During an interview on her The Goop Podcast, Paltrow said that she couldn’t rule out a return to the MCU as her character, Pepper Potts, never died in the films. Johansson, on the other hand, stated that she is “done” as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

Gwyneth Paltrow first played the role of Potts, Tony Stark’s love interest and personal assistant, in the 2008 film Iron Man, which launched the MCU. She reprised the role in two more Iron Man films and the Avengers franchise, last appearing as Potts in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, where she bid farewell to Stark.

Although Paltrow joked about the possibility of returning as a 64-year-old Potts, Scarlett Johansson said that she can see it happening and that Marvel is “never gonna let you go.” Marvel is known for incorporating cameos, so Paltrow may not even realize if she filmed another MCU appearance.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It remains to be seen if Paltrow will make a return to the MCU, but her comments indicate that the possibility is not off the table. Meanwhile, Johansson’s Black Widow character met her end in the 2019 film, leaving little room for her to return.

Fans will have to wait and see if Paltrow’s Potts will make a surprise appearance in future MCU films (perhaps we spot her in the next Spider-Man film with Tom Holland running into her but sadly remembering she lost all her memories of who Spider-Man is), but the actress has certainly left the door open for the possibility.