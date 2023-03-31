After a highly publicized trial, a jury found Gwyneth Paltrow not liable for the 2016 ski collision that occurred at a Utah resort, Yahoo Entertainment reports. Paltrow had been sued by Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, who claimed that she had crashed into him on a beginner slope, causing him to suffer four broken ribs and a concussion. However, Paltrow counter-sued, claiming that it was Sanderson who had collided with her.

The trial gained significant media attention, with many people following the case closely. The trial even sparked debate about the burden of fame and ski etiquette rules. Paltrow has repeatedly expressed sympathy for Sanderson’s declining mental health while insisting that she is not to blame for the accident.

In reaction to the verdict, Paltrow released a statement expressing her appreciation for the jury and the judge’s handling of the case. She also mentioned that she felt her integrity had been compromised by acquiescing to Sanderson’s false claim. Her legal team echoed her sentiments, saying that they were pleased with the outcome and that Paltrow will continue to stand up for what is right.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During the trial, Paltrow testified that she was skiing and looking downhill when Sanderson skied directly into her. She shouted at him, “You skied into my f-ing back.” In a peculiar moment during the hearing, Paltrow revealed that she initially thought someone was committing a “sexual assault” because of the noises Sanderson was making.

The trial ended with the jury awarding Paltrow the $1 she had been seeking in her countersuit against Sanderson. While Sanderson claimed that the accident affected his brain and every aspect of his life, including his relationships with others, the jury sided with the Oscar winner.

Overall, it has been a long and highly publicized trial for both Paltrow and Sanderson. Despite the outcome, it is clear that the trial has made an impact on the public’s understanding of ski etiquette and the potential consequences of collisions on the slopes.