Plenty of superhero flicks have gotten comfortable with using the multiverse as a plot device to bring back any dead characters (even Chris Evans could return), but don’t expect Scarlett Johansson to be one of the actors who revives their old characters.

On Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Podcast, Johansson discussed her future in the MCU. “I’m done. [That] chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade f time, is such a unique experience.”

The tables were then turned on Paltrow, and after being asked if she was also done with Marvel movies, she replied, “I think so. I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me.” Johansson then quickly replied, “I think you may come back at some point.”

Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff died in Avengers: Endgame but she did return for Black Widow, a prequel film. Her first post-MCU role was in Sing 2 where she reprised her role as Ash and worked closely with Bono’s character in the film. To her credit, Johansson has always balanced non-franchise projects into her schedule while she was locked into the MCU. In 2019, she was in Endgame but also appeared in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit — becoming a double Academy Award nominee that year.

Coming up, Johansson will be seen in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City — her second collaboration with Anderson after lending her voice in Isle of Dogs. The film will premiere in Cannes this May. She has a few other projects in development or pre-production, but Asteroid City is the only one in the can and is ready to go.

Gwyneth Paltrow, on the other hand, has been in the news recently for her court appearances more than her acting projects. However, from 2019-2020, she appeared in 15 episodes of The Politician.

Truth be told, it wouldn’t be surprising to see either/both of these actors return to the MCU. The franchise is run like the Hotel California in that “you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.” In the case of Johansson, Black Widow was so bad I wouldn’t even blame her for wanting a mulligan.