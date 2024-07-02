Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R. has teamed with the multi-media mogul Oprah Winfrey to produce a majorette-inspired dance movie at 20th Century Studios. The multi-talented singer is set to develop, produce, and star in the film.

H.E.R. made her acting debut last year in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple. While filming, she was able to work with Winfrey and producer Scott Sanders. Intrigued by the majorettes and their impact on Black culture, H.E.R. proposed the idea of the film to Winfrey and Sanders after working with them on The Color Purple. The pair will produce along with H.E.R. Winfrey will produce the film via her Harpo Films; and Sanders through Scott Sanders Productions.

Writer Lauren Ashley Smith has been brought on to write the script for the film. The movie is set to take place at a fictional HBCU in Atlanta. The story will follow an introverted ballet dancer from Los Angeles who goes against her parents wishes by putting her thriving dance career on hold to attend college. Once she gets there, she joins her HBCU’s struggling majorette team and strives to overcome culture shock, her formal dance background, and fierce rivals to help her team return to its former glory.

The objective of the film is to make a funny, joyous celebration of authentic HBCU life told from the perspective of a dancer who, through experiencing HBCU life for the first time, will finally discover who she really is. Majorette style of dancing is a huge part of HBCU and Black culture.

In addition to the film being produced by H.E.R., Winfrey, and Sanders, Carla Gardini and Mara Jacobs will also be working on the film. Rashonda will oversee the film for 20th Century Studios.

Lauren Ashley Smith is an Emmy-nominated writer and co-host of the daily culture SiriusXM radio show, Smith Sisters Live. Smith is currently in an overall deal at CBS Studios. Before working for CBS, she was the head writer and co-executive producer of the first two seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show on HBO. Her work there earned her a TCA Award and three Emmy nominations, including outstanding writer for a variety of sketch series.

A production start date has not been set for the film yet.