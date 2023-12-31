The 1985 version of The Color Purple also had HBCU influence: renowned actor Danny Glover, who portrayed Albert (Mister), graduated from Paine College.

With a reimagined theatrical release, The Color Purple is dominating movie theaters across the country and is doing so with an all-star cast of HBCU alumni. Let's spotlight some of the many HBCU alumni that are featured in the remake of the classic film.

Oprah Winfrey

While Oprah doesn't have an acting role in The Color Purple this time around (she played Sofia in the 1985 version), she was one of the film's producers. A product of Tennessee State University, Oprah is a household name primarily for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. Along with her show, she's been in multiple other movies, has written books, and created her own television network, OWN. She's one of the most successful Black women of all time, boasting a net worth of over $2 billion.

Alice Walker

Many recognize Alice Walker as the author of The Color Purple, the book that inspired the theatrical releases in 1985 and now 2023. Walker enrolled at Spelman College in 1961, but she later transferred to and graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1965. Walker has writing credits on the 2023 version of the film and The Color Purple Audio Experience, an account of the novel through podcast format.

Taraji P. Henson

Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson is well-known for her ties to Howard University. Portraying Shug Avery in the film, Henson adds to her laundry list of acting credits. She's been in Hidden Figures, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Empire, Think Like a Man, and many more. Most recently, she went on a tour to university's around the country supporting and spreading awareness for mental health in Black women.

Stephen Hill

Stephen Hill hails from Hampton University and portrays Henry “Buster” Broadnax, Sofia's boyfriend. Aside from The Color Purple, Hill also starred in Draft Day and makes regular appearances on Magnum P.I. as TC, a Marine veteran and helicopter Pilot.

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor

Fantasia steals the show as the main character, Celie, in the 2023 rendition of The Color Purple. She's actually currently a student at Central State University after recently enrolling in April. Known for her music and incredible American Idol performance, Fantasia also played herself in her own biography. Life Is Not a Fairytale: The Fantasia Barrino Story was a film released in 2006 detailing Fantasia's life. It follows her from her dropping out of high school to her success at American Idol, and everything in between.

Deon Cole

Deon Cole, the famous comedian, attended Philander Smith University in Little Rock, Arkansas. He portrays Alphonso in the film. Though he received an acting degree from Philander Smith, he was a writer on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien before becoming a standup comedian. He's had a multitude of comedy specials, yet he's continued his career as an actor including appearances in The Harder They Fall, Average Joe, Black-ish, and the spinoff show Grown-ish.

Tiffany Elle Burgess

Burgess is another Pirate, graduating from Hampton University in 2001 with a Bachelor's degree in Biology and a Master's in Public Health from Emory University. Despite those degrees, she entered the world of entertainment and acting. She's appeared in a bunch of short films like Glitter Ain't Gold and Skin Like Mine. She's also had a guest appearance in the television show The Wonder Years and stars in the Real Actresses of Hollywood. She plays the part of Olivia in The Color Purple.

Aunjaune Ellis-Taylor

Last, but certainly not least, is Aunjaune Ellis-Taylor, who plays Mama in the film. She first attended Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi before transferring and graduating from Brown University. Viewers will likely recognize Ellis-Taylor from her previous roles in King Richard and Lovecraft Country. She's also been in Designated Survivor, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Romeo and Juliet in Harlem.