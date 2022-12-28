By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young left Tuesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers early with a calf injury. The Hawks ended up losing decisively, 129-114, without their best player available for the final minutes. So when Atlanta takes its home court to play Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, all Hawks fans will be dying to know: Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Nets?

Is Hawks’ Trae Young playing vs. Nets

The Hawks have Young listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to a left calf contusion, per a tweet from the team’s official account. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management), De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain), and Jalen Johnson (left foot soreness) are all questionable to play for Atlanta as well.

Trae Young, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all with the Hawks. He’s averaging 27.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks across 31 appearances this season. While Young has shot the ball better as of late, his efficiency numbers on the year are still sub par, at least for his standards. Young is converting 41.4% of his field goal attempts and 31.6% of his threes, both career-low percentages.

Don’t count on the Hawks picking up a win over Brooklyn on Wednesday if they don’t have Young in the lineup. The Nets have arguably been the best team in basketball over the last few weeks, as they have won 13 of their last fourteen games and are currently riding a nine-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the NBA.