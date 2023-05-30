Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Halle Bailey’s net worth in 2023 is $1 million. Bailey is a popular singer and actress. As a singer, she has released a pair of albums with her sister called The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour. On the other hand, Bailey has also starred in Disney’s live action version of The Little Mermaid. Bailey is also a Grammy Award nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Halle Bailey’s net worth in 2023.

Halle Bailey’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $1 million

Halle Bailey’s net worth in 2023 is $1 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Halle Bailey was born on March 27, 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia. She completed her high school education at a local institution in Atlanta, having graduated in 2018. But ever since she was only six years old, Bailey already made her big screen debut in the film called Last Holiday. Here, she was able to act alongside Hollywood household name Queen Latifah. Furthermore, Last Holiday would go on to gross $43 million around the world.

Aside from Last Holiday, Bailey would become a fixture on the television screens. She earned roles in various television programs by appearing in House of Payne, Let It Shine, and Austin & Ally.

Although Bailey earned some roles in various television programs, she did start her career in music as early as 2006 when Bailey and her sister started their own YouTube channel. Around this time, Bailey and her sister were only 11 and 13 years old, respectively. Fast forward to today, as of this writing, the Chloe X Halle channel has already garnered 1.87 million subscribers and over 353 million views.

2018 was a big year for Bailey. Aside from graduating from high school, she would release her debut studio album, alongside her sister Chloe, called The Kids Are Alright. The Kids Are Alright would earn a Grammy Award nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album. During its debut week, the album was able to sell 2,055 copies in the United States. Furthermore, Bailey also made an appearance in the television series Grown-ish. It’s unknown how much Bailey received for appearing in the series. However, it was probably a respectable amount of money, given that Bailey appeared in 53 episodes of Grown-ish.

Two years after releasing their debut studio album, Bailey and her sister would release the hit album called Ungodly Hour. Ungodly Hour would earn a Grammy Award nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album, a BET Award nomination for Album of the Year, and a Soul Train Music Award for Album of the Year. Furthermore, the album debuted at the second spot in Billboard’s Top R&B Album chart, as per Billboard, after selling around 24,000 copies.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ungodly Hour also featured the sisters’ hit single Do It, which took the 83rd place at the Billboard Hot 100. It would become the first single that made the charts for Chloe x Halle. Moreover, Do It would collect a total of 5.9 million streams in the United States alone during its debut, according to reports. During the same year, it was no other than her childhood idol Beyonce, who presented the sisters with a Billboard Rising Star Award.

In total, Bailey and her sister shared a total of five Grammy Award nominations. While crediting her hard work, Bailey also admits it truly helps to be comfortable performing on stage, a practice she has done ever since she was young.

In an interview with The Guardian, she also mentioned “It’s part of the reason why I feel so at home on stage, because that was my home for a lot of my childhood.”

In 2023, Bailey received her biggest role yet. She starred in the Disney live-action remake of The Little Mermaid by portraying the iconic Disney character Ariel. According to sources, Bailey received a lucrative paycheck of $500,000, which is considered to be her biggest salary from a single film. Nevertheless, Bailey believes that getting the role is already a major achievement in terms of representation and breaking boundaries.

In the same interview with The Guardian, Bailey confessed “Because I feel like, if I would have had a black mermaid, that would have been insane, that would have changed my whole perspective, my whole life, my confidence, my self-worth. You’re able to see a person who looks like you, when you’re young? Some people are just like, oh, it’s whatever, because they’ve had it their whole life. It’s nothing to them. But it’s so important.”

With Bailey making waves in just her first starring role in a major film, it seems like it was already enough to earn her roles for future projects. According to IMDB, the Little Mermaid star is set to star in a pair of films such as The Color Purple and The Line.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Halle Bailey’s net worth in 2023?