At the 110th Hampton University Ministers’ Conference, the university announced its newly established School of Religion in partnership with the Church of God in Christ Second Jurisdiction of Virginia, a new chapter for both the university and church community. Both the Ministers’ Conference and the larger faith-based community will greatly benefit from this creative partnership.

“We are thrilled to announce that the Church of God in Christ is our very first partner with the School of Religion,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “Together, we are shaping the future of religious education and leadership, stepping forward to support our mission of preparing inspired and effective leaders for the 21st century.”

Founded in 1907, The Church of God in Christ (C.O.G.I.C.) is one of the oldest Pentecostal denominations in the world. C.O.G.I.C. is known for its dedication to spiritual growth, community service, and social justice.

“The collaboration between C.O.G.I.C. and Hampton University's School of Religion is a remarkable opportunity to enhance spiritual education and leadership,” said Bishop Michael B. Golden, Jr., appointed as one of the youngest bishops of C.O.G.I.C. “We are honored to be the inaugural partner in this endeavor, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our communities and beyond.”

The School of Religion offers a diverse range of programs and initiatives, including:

Degree Programs: Undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in theology, religious studies, and ministry.

Continuing Education: Workshops, seminars, and certificate programs for clergy and lay leaders.

Research and Publications: A robust agenda of research projects and publications aimed at advancing religious scholarship and practice.

Rev. Dr. Debra Haggins, the founding dean of the School of Religion, executive director and treasurer of the Hampton University Ministers’ Conference, and Hampton University chaplain, shared her excitement about the partnership:

“The School of Religion is a dream realized for Hampton University and the faith community,” said Haggins. “This institution will provide a comprehensive and inclusive platform for theological education, research, and spiritual development. We are excited about our partnership with C.O.G.I.C. and we’re committed to fostering a new generation of leaders who are well-equipped to address the challenges of our time.”

The Hampton University Ministers’ Conference was established in 1914 and is one of the longest-running and well-respected gatherings for Black clergy members in the world. The conference provides clergy members with a forum for theological education, spiritual enrichment, and professional development. Thousands of clergy members attend the conference each year.