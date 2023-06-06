Harrison Barnes is an intriguing player who will hit the free agency market this summer. The veteran forward has spent the past four and a half seasons with the Sacramento Kings. Barnes averaged 15.0 points per game in the 2022-23 season, along with 4.5 rebounds. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.

Barnes is a quality 3-and-D forward that could fit many different teams. Such forwards are extremely valuable in the modern NBA, making him a likely key target for multiple suitors in free agency.

With that said, here are the three best destinations for Harrison Barnes in 2023 NBA free agency.

The Indiana Pacers is an intriguing spot for Barnes to land in free agency. Indiana finished 11th in the Eastern Conference in 2022-23, and they have a direction in place.

The Pacers are led by star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton had a tremendous campaign, averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals. He shot 49 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

The 23-year-old is the building block for the future. The Pacers need to add another forward, and bringing in a veteran like Barnes would be highly beneficial. He could slot in as a starting forward and fit well with the team. His veteran presence and championship experience could help them get to the playoffs next season, especially with another lottery pick on the well.

The Cleveland Cavaliers would be a phenomenal fit for Barnes. Cleveland has a good core of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. They lack a quality two-way forward, as Issac Okoro is more of a defensive specialist. Barnes would give the Cavs what they are missing on both ends of the floor. He can defend while also shooting the 3-ball at an efficient rate.

Barnes would fit seamlessly in their lineup and help them improve. The Cavs earned the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference in the past season but were eliminated by the New York Knicks in the first round in five games. Barnes would get the chance to compete in the playoffs in the years to come while giving Cleveland a boost in their lineup.

1. Sacramento Kings

Barnes staying with the Kings makes a ton of sense. He has been a veteran leader and was a key contributor to helping them end their 16-season playoff drought. Re-signing Barnes would secure the starting forwards for Sacramento, along with rising star Keegan Murray.

If Barnes is brought back, the Kings would be able to focus on adding depth to their bench with room to add a backup forward and center.

Although Barnes was inconsistent in the postseason, he is still a solid and dependable forward. Upgrading at the forward spot seems unlikely, as there are not many options on the table.

Sacramento is in a great place after being the third seed in the Western Conference. The Kings now have a great chance at building on their success next season. Barnes should want to be a part of that.

Barnes may not be a star in the NBA, but he will have a market in free agency. He is an excellent 3-and-D forward in a league where that is highly valued. The Pacers, Cavs and Kings are three teams that should be in the mix for Barnes once he becomes available.