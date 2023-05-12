Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Sacramento Kings had an excellent season in 2022-23, and although it ended with a hard-fought Game 7 loss to the defending champion Golden State Warriors, fans of the team had a ton to cheer about throughout the campaign.

The Kings have made it clear that two players they are keen on re-signing in the offseason are Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles, according to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

Barnes was excellent for Sacramento this season, and both sides would like to keep him in California long-term.

“As the offseason approaches, the two sides have mutual interest in agreeing to a new contract,” wrote Siegel on Friday. “Sacramento does view him as a key part of their success at forward, which is why they will be willing to award the veteran with more on a new contract than most teams around the league will want to offer.”

It is much the same for Lyles, who has spent the last season and a half in the purple and grey after being acquired from the Detroit Pistons in 2022.

“Trey Lyles is another player the Kings would like to keep entering the offseason. The 27-year-old was able to fill many needs for his team as both a power forward and small-ball center this season, which is one of the reasons he earned the trust of the coaching staff deep in the year,” Siegel explained.

Again, there is mutual interest from both the Kings and Lyles to keep the Canadian in Sacramento.

“Sacramento believes this group is more than capable of winning the Western Conference, and this confidence grew after pushing the defending NBA champion Warriors to seven games in the first round of this year’s playoffs,” explained Siegel.

“This is the driving force behind the idea of retaining both Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles.”