Harrison Ford is a huge name in the acting business. Ford has done it all, from Star Wars to Indiana Jones, he's been there, front and center. Now, at almost 81 years old, people wonder if he will retire from acting, especially after the release of the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final film of the franchise. Don't worry, he's not.

Ford told Variety of his retirement plans: “I don’t. I don’t do well when I don’t have work. I love to work; I love to feel useful. It’s my jones. I want to be helpful”

“It is the people you get to work with,” he said, citing what keeps him coming back. “The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration. It’s the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene. I don’t feel obliged to do anything. I’m naturally affected by things that I work on.”

“I wanted it to be character driven,” Ford said of his Indy return. “And I wanted us to confront the question of age straight on. Not to to hide my age, but to take advantage of it in the telling of the story.”

Ford said it wasn't a bittersweet goodbye, but instead said: “It’s time for me to grow up.”

“Six years ago, I thought maybe we ought to take a shot at making another one,” Ford said. “And I wanted it to be about age because I think that rounds out the story that we’ve told and we brought it to the right place. I mean, the last one ended in kind of a suspended animation. There was not a real strong feeling of the conclusion or the closure that I always hoped for, the roundness and speaking to this issue of age. Not making jokes about it, but but making it a real thing.”

See Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters June 30.