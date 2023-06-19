Clearly, when you watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the titular character is a lot older than the last time we saw him on screen. Harrison Ford is well aware of this and hasn't shied away from it as revealed in a recent interview.

Speaking with The Times, Ford said, “I didn't want this [Dial of Destiny] to deny or play with age, but f*****g dig into it.”

He continued by posing the question: “How does it feel to be an old fart in this world?”

And once you've seen the film, you'll know that Ford isn't lying. In his fifth Indiana Jones adventure, it's clear that time has passed (there's a disparity between his physicality in this film and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) and the film seldom tries to hide it. That is, with the exception of the cold open of the film that de-ages Ford for the first 25 minutes or so to show a younger Indy a la the original trilogy. It's clear in those sequences, thanks to some spotty CGI, that Ford is an 80-year-old man. It's The Irishman syndrome with that one deli scene as Robert De Niro looked half his age outside of the stomps he was delivering.

However, the film is quite self-aware and there is a sequence when Indy is climbing and acknowledges that he's not as young as he once was as he encourages the person with him to climb ahead.

Harrison Ford stars as Indiana Jones one last time in Dial of Destiny and goes against the Nazis once more — specifically Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen). The two, along with Indy's goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), race for the Antikythera and go on a globe-trotting adventure in doing so.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.