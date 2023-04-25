J.K. Rowling’s beloved seven-book Harry Potter series will now get a 10-year-long TV series set to launch on air in 2025/26 on HBO Max’s streaming service. “This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content about what to expect, which he also assured fans would be “a faithful adaptation,” Deadline reports. That’s great news to hear, but at this early stage of the process, people care more about who will fill the iconic roles of the star characters Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and your favorite muggle, Hermione Granger.

With tons of options available to play Hermione, it shouldn’t be too hard for the casting directors to finalize who they want shouting “Wingardium Leviosa!” at the antagonists.

There are some whispers about the possibility of having a Black actress play the role of Hermione Granger in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot. This idea stems from the fact that Noma Dumezweni, a Black actress, portrayed Hermione in the original London cast of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Several other Black actresses, such as Paula Arundell and Yanna McIntosh, have also taken on the role since then. While Emma Watson originally portrayed Hermione in the film series, some people believe that a Black actress would bring a fresh perspective to the character in the new adaptation.

While it’s true that some projects don’t need any diversity sprinkled into the mix, Harry Potter isn’t one of them and Rowling clearly wants to try her hand at inclusion. Since we already got a taste of what that might look like, it’s not off the wall to take that possibility off the table. Let’s keep that in mind as we dive into the four best potential suitors to walk Hogwarts as Hermione.

4. Julia Butters

Julia Butters, a devoted feline enthusiast (much like Hermione is), captured the attention of acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino with her performance in the TV show American Housewife. This led to her being cast in Tarantino’s highly anticipated movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, where she shared the screen with A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

Butters’ performance in the film was nothing short of exceptional, earning her widespread acclaim and setting her on a path to stardom. Her latest appearance in the film The Gray Man has also received glowing reviews.

With her sharp wit and humor, it’s easy to imagine Butters channeling the quick-witted Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter series if given the chance.

3. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey made waves with her groundbreaking casting as the first black Little Mermaid in Disney’s upcoming film adaptation. The announcement was met with enthusiastic support from audiences worldwide who felt underrepresented by the predominantly white characters in previous Disney productions. Bailey has also showcased her talent in other high-profile projects, including Homecoming and The Lion King. Her versatility as an actress and singer has earned her widespread acclaim, and some have even suggested that casting her as Hermione Granger in a future project would be a groundbreaking move.

2. McKenna Grace

Mckenna Grace, a 16-year-old actress, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her talent and versatility. From her impressive performance in Gifted alongside Chris Evans to her appearances in popular movies and TV shows such as “The Bad Seed,” Young Sheldon, and Annabelle I, she has proven to be one of the most seasoned young actors in the business. Grace’s ability to portray both fierce characters and intelligent nerds, like Hermione Granger, has earned her a spot in the upcoming MCU movie The Marvels. Recently, she made a comeback with The Bad Seed Returns.

1. Abby Ryder Fortson

At the age of four, Abby Fortson secured her first gig in a commercial and has been displaying her talent ever since. Now, at just 15 years old, she is best known for her role as Ant-Man’s daughter in the MCU Ant-Man franchise, as well as her appearances in acclaimed movies and TV shows like A Dog’s Journey, Forever My Girl, and Rated. Her most promising role, however, is yet to come, as she will take the lead in the upcoming film adaptation of the popular YA book “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” In addition to acting, Fortson has a passion for reading and is an avid fan of the Harry Potter franchise.

It’ll be an interesting rollercoaster ride with the many ups and downs we’re sure to see during the casting stages for the upcoming Harry Potter series. Is there anyone you would love to see play Hermione?