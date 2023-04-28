After eight years of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the show said its final goodbyes last night with guests Will Ferrell and Harry Styles. During a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, a game where the contestants either answer uncomfortable questions or eat “gross” food, Harry Styles was asked “Yes or no, will there ever be a One Direction reunion?”

One Direction parted ways seven years ago in 2016, after their last album Made In the A.M. On the album was the commemorative song History, celebrating their time together. Their break up came only a year after member Zayn Malik left the band in 2015.

A One Direction reunion has been something on the back of many people’s minds since then, so the question comes as a delightful, but not really surprising, ask. Styles replied with, “I would never say never to that. If there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

Corden excitedly said, “I’m taking that as a yes!”

Following Will Ferrell’s question, “who is your least favorite late night host,” to which he replied Seth Meyers, he ate his Bug Trifle anyway, much to the audiences’ pleasure (or displeasure). Harry Styles, upon answering his own question, said that he was going to pass on his Salmon Clam Juice and Wasabi Smoothie.

As for James Corden, he was asked, “who is more talented, Harry Styles or Will Ferrell?” Ferrell hilariously began to sing As it Was, prompting Styles to do his own Ferrell impression. He took a sledge hammer and smashed props on stage. Corden ultimately ate his Bull Penis, ending the final Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.