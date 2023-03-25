Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The World Baseball Classic drew plenty of attention from around the sports world. The Classic, however, also drew the attention of people in the entertainment industry, including one of the most famous musical artists in the world. Harry Styles recently congratulated Japan on their WBC victory during a concert, per Shawn Spradling.

…Harry Styles just congratulated Japan on winning the WBC. That’s a real thing that just happened. pic.twitter.com/aivmk72upP — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) March 24, 2023

“Japan won at the WBC, congratulations!” Harry Styles said during his concert in Tokyo.

MLB was hopeful that the WBC would help generate further interest in baseball. It clearly accomplished the goal, as fans from all over the world followed the tournament.

Shohei Ohtani has not only become the face of MLB, but arguably the face of baseball in the entire world. He’s beloved everywhere he goes and led Team Japan to their WBC win. Ohtani’s two-way talents as a pitcher and hitter have captivated people who previously weren’t interested in baseball. Shohei Ohtani is now looking to place his focus on the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Angels.

This isn’t the first instance of Harry Styles getting involved in the sports world. Styles was seen golfing with players from the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes in 2021. He also celebrated the World Cup in 2022 with fans.

In the end, the fact that Harry Styles took notice of the World Baseball Classic is a tremendous sign for the sport. MLB is doing everything it can to help the growth of the game. It is a major reason why new rules were implemented for the 2023 season.

Baseball is certainly trending in the right direction.