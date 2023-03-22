Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The World Baseball Classic drew plenty of attention from the sports world. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith even went as far as to call the WBC “must watch.” Smith believes that the Mike Trout versus Shohei Ohtani final at-bat was especially good for baseball, per Smith’s Twitter.

The World Baseball Classic was MUST WATCH, Doggie!! Ohtani vs Trout at the biggest moment?! Greatness! It DOES NOT get better than that! Moments like this is what baseball is about. @MadDogUnleashed pic.twitter.com/db41TNyfCZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 22, 2023

“Ohtani is big time,” Smith said on ESPN First Take. “Nobody is going to argue about it (Ohtani potentially earning $600 million in free agency) because this brother can hit and pitch, he is something special… and when he’s closing, who’s waiting for him? His teammate, who happens to be, when healthy, one of the greatest players in the history of the game in Mike Trout. Nobody is going to deny that.”

Smith then explained why the Trout-Ohtani World Baseball Classic at-bat was pivotal for the game. He said that by “providing theatre,” which is what Trout facing Ohtani accomplished, more fans will be drawn to baseball.

“You don’t want to see Shohei Ohtani against just anybody! You want to see him against the likes of somebody like Mike Trout… it’s me against you baby! Let’s get it on! Bam!”

“Moments like that is what baseball is supposed to be about,” Smith added.

The World Baseball Classic was unquestionably good for the game as MLB continues to look for ways to grow. Baseball is still America’s Pastime, but it has lost some interest over the years. However, continuing to develop and market superstars will only help matters. And the WBC certainly helped in that regard.