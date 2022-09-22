For Fall Guys Season 2: Satellite Scramble – the Level 100 reward for the Season Pass is none other than the Hatsune Miku costume.

For this season, fans of Hatsune Miku can grab a Fall Guys Costume if they play enough to reach the very end of the Season Pass. The world’s most popular virtual singer is finally in the Blunderdome, and fans wouldn’t want to miss out on the concert. The Hatsune Miku Costume Bottom and the Hatsune Miku Costume Top will be unlocked on Level 98 and Level 99, respectively.

Aside from the ultimate reward of the Hatsune Miku costume, other Hatsune Miku Fall Guys rewards can be earned throughout the Season Pass. As long as you’re playing Fall Guys, no matter which game mode you’re playing in, acquiring this many points will let you unlock these exclusive Hatsune Miku Fall Guys rewards:

Miku #1 Fan Nickname – 100 Points

200 Kudos – 200 Points

Miku #1 Fan Nameplate – 500 Points

Sound of the Future Pattern – 700 Points

Miku #1 Fan Upper Costume – 1000 Points

Meanwhile, a Miku Blunderland Bundle which comes with a separate Miku Blunderland Costume, which comes with a skirt, the Blunderland Emote, a fan nameplate, and the Sound of the Future Pattern, can be purchased in the in-game store for 1,000 Show Bucks. Just the Green-haired Miku Blunderland Costume itself will cost 800 Show Bucks, while the Blunderland Emote is on sale for 400 Show Bucks.

After re-releasing as an Epic Games Store exclusive and launching on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X last June, Fall Guys entered a reboot and became “Free For All” as opposed to “Ultimate Knockout”, and started back the Season count to 1. Season 1 ended last September 15, 2022, with Season 2 starting right after with Space-themed rounds, variations, and cosmetics, as well as extending the Season Pass from 100 tiers to 200 tiers for the first time in the game’s history.