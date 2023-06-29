Deciding if and when to get married can be a tricky decision. Figuring out whether or not you already are married should not be as difficult. But that’s the predicament we find ourselves in with A$AP Rocky and Rihanna after the Fashion Killa rapper called Rihanna his “wife” during his concert set at the Cannes Lions Festival last week.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf—king building!” Rocky shouted out from the stage on June 21, while pointing to Rihanna in the crowd.

Use of the “w” word was probably just intended as a term of endearment, since an inside source told Us Weekly that friends don’t believe the musicians are “legally married” yet. However, the same source said friends “wouldn’t be surprised if Rihanna and Rocky snuck away for a private ceremony.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky would not be the first celebrities to secretly tie the knot, but it seems they’re content to leave fans, friends and family guessing for now. “[They] are actually enjoying this guessing game that’s going on amongst fans and even their close friends,” another sourced mentioned.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since the end of 2020, and are expecting their second child together.

A source further claimed the couple talked about marriage before Rihanna became pregnant for a second time: “They’ve talked about getting married down the line. [They] both think of each other as the one they’re going to spend the rest of their life with.”

Whoa, save something for the wedding vows, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Unless you’ve already exchanged those in secret.